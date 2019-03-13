Chocolate shoplifter from Peterborough who targeted Queensgate M&S four times jailed

A man who stole alcohol, chocolate and desserts from Marks and Spencer in a series of thefts has been jailed for 15 months.

Petre Zaplan (27) of Taverners Road, Millfield, Peterborough, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, March 12) for four counts of theft from a shop and one count of burglary.

Petre Zaplan

Zaplan stole from the M&S store in Queensgate on September 19 and October 4 last year and February 14 and February 16 this year.

During the final theft, in which Zaplan stole a chocolate bar, he was spotted by a security guard who detained him until officers arrived.

On December 28 Zaplan broke into a property in Lincoln Road while the occupant was sleeping and stole mobile phones and a tablet.

He was connected with the offences through fingerprints left at the scene. During interview Zaplan admitted taking items from Marks and Spencer and having a drugs problem.

He was given 14 months in jail for the burglary and one month in jail for one of the thefts, to run consecutively. He received one month sentences for the other thefts, to run concurrently.

DC Colin Avis said: “Zaplan persistently stole to fund his drug habit and would no doubt have continued to do so if he hadn’t been caught.”