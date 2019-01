A man from Chatteris has been charged with robbery and burglary in connection with two incidents in the town during December.

Craig Chilman, 34, of Bridge Street, was arrested on Sunday (December 30) and later charged with the offences.

Police news

He was remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Tuesday January 1) and has been further remanded to appear in court at a later date.