Power tools were stolen after a break-in at a workshop.

Chainsaws, disc cutters and a wacker plate were stolen from the workshop in Stamford Road, Lound, Bourne, sometime between 5pm on Saturday and 11am on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincolnshire Police or email force.control@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 161 of October 28.

Alternately, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.