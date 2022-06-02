Milan Polak.

Both Rudolf Gregor, 18, of Midland Road, Peterborough and a 17-year-old boy, who is also from Peterborough, have already been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a 17 and 18-year old were stabbed in Century Square and Waterloo Road at around 5:45pm on Tuesday.

Both appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (June 2), where they were remanded in custody.

Police have also arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply and a 20-year-old man on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of a bladed article.

The injuries the victims sustained are not believed to be life threatening.

Now though, they are appealing to find Milan Polak, 18, of Shakespeare Avenue, Peterborough, who is wanted in connection with the stabbings.