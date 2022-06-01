Three teenagers and a 20-year-old man have been arrested after two teenagers were stabbed in Peterborough.

The stabbings happened in Century Square and Waterloo Road at about 5:45pm on Tuesday (May 31).

The victims, who were aged 17 and 18, were taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed.

Century Square, off Alma Rd.

Four people, ranging in age from 17 to 20 years old, have been arrested in connection with the incident – including two for attempted murder.

Police have reassured the public that the incidents were isolated but have set up additional patrols in the centre of the city in the coming days.

‘Isolated incidents’

Detective Inspector James Sheffield said: “We were called at about 5.45pm yesterday (May 31) with reports two men had been stabbed in Century Square and Waterloo Road, Peterborough.

“The victims, aged 17 and 18, were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Two 18-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of a bladed article.

“All are from Peterborough and remain in custody.