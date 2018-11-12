'Celebrity' cheerleading coach jailed after sexting young girl and sending indecent image

An American coach who visited the UK to teach cheerleading in Cambridgeshire has been jailed for a year after sending sexual photos to young girls.

Chase Fowler, 27, was visiting the UK for work purposes and volunteered as a coach at Affinity Gym in Soham.

He came to police attention after one of his students, a girl in her early teens, had been contact by Fowler on Snapchat asking for her to send him a photo of herself, before sending her an indecent image of himself.

The victim immediately blocked Fowler from further contacting her and told a friend about what had happened.

Fowler was arrested and on examination of his mobile phone, police found conversations and photos of a sexual nature between Fowler and a 14-year-old girl in America.

In police interview, Fowler claimed he was like a celebrity, or “cheer-lebrity”, on social media in the USA and he would travel around the world to volunteer as a cheerleading coach.

He went on to say the students he coaches are often young and because of his well-known status many of them add him on social media.

On 18 September, Fowler, of Back Street in Lakenheath, Suffolk, was charged with two counts of engaging in sexual communications with a child and two counts of making indecent images of a child.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court and was sentenced to a total of 12 months in prison after admitting the offences at a previous hearing.

He has also been made subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Detective Constable Martin Hardy said: “This case shows just how serious the police and courts take new legislation relating to engaging in sexual communication with a child.

“The victim in the UK showed great bravery in telling a friend about what had happened which ultimately enabled us to uncover Fowler’s offending and safeguard any further children from his actions.”

Information about sexting and how to keep children safe online can be found on the force website here https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Sexting-law. If you have concerns about an adult’s relationship with a child, or messages your child is receiving, you can report it by calling 101 or go online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.