Mayor of Peterborough John Fox was a guest of honour as some of the top legal minds in the city held their annual dinner.

The Peterborough Law Society held the celebration on Friday night at the Haycock Hotel.

Grace was said by the Dean of Peterborough The Very Rev Chris Dalliston, while speeches were given by Crown Court Judge Sean Enright and president of the society Belinda Smith.

The evening was the 88th annual dinner held by the society, and a raffle was held for Marie Curie.