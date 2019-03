Have your say

CCTV has been released of a woman police want to speak to in connection with a theft today.

Police today, Friday March 1, responded to a report of a stolen handbag. This happened at around 11.45am at Tesco, Cherry Holt Road, Bourne.

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured in connection with the incident.

Please call 101 with incident reference 240 of 1 March if you have any information that could assist the enquiry.