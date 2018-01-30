CCTV released of gang who used stolen Land Rover in Chatteris ram raid which may be linked to other offences

CCTV has been released of a ram raid in Chatteris and Cambridgeshire Police say they are working with partners "relation to the series of this type of offence in an effort to establish any links."

At about 3.50am yesterday (Monday January 29) a group of men used a stolen Land Rover Defender to smash through the front entrance of a branch of Aldi in Bridge Street.

CCTV released of the ram raid in Chatteris

They removed the cash machine and then fled the scene in what is believed to be a dark Volkswagen Golf. The last sighting of the vehicle was on the B1040 at Somersham heading towards St Ives.

Officers are working closely with the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) in relation to the series of this type of offence in an effort to establish any links.

Detective Sergeant Mark Plitsch said: “I’d appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“In addition to tracing the Volkswagen Golf, we would like to speak to the driver of a light coloured hatchback seen to be circling the A141 Slade End roundabout at the time of the offence to eliminate them from our enquiries. We have a partial registration plate of SR16.

“Overnight patrols have been stepped up in the area and at other vulnerable locations. We ask that people remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity around cash machine locations.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quotingCF0054390118 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.