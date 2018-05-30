CCTV released in hunt for men who held terrified Starbucks staff at knifepoint in Peterborough

CCTV has been released of the armed masked men who got away with hundreds of pounds in cash during a terrifying raid at a coffee shop in Peterborough.

The raid happened at Starbucks at the Orton Centre in Peterborough at about 10.15pm last night (Tuesday).

CCTV from the knifepoint robbery at Starbucks

The robbery happened as the drive-thru store was closing for the night.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: "Three men armed with a hammer, knife and baseball bat demanded money from the two female members of staff. They made off with approximately £530 in cash. They were wearing bandannas over their faces and black hooded jumpers."

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.