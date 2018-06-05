CCTV released following theft from Spalding shop

CCTV has been released after a theft from a shop in Spalding.

Police are appealing for information that will help them identify and speak to this man, as they believe he may be able to help with a theft investigation.

On April 30, a man, described as having dark hair and described as wearing an Adidas white shirt with a coat over it, and carrying a bag, entered a store and took a selection of children’s DVDs.

If you saw anything happen in the B and M store on Winsover Road, Spalding, at approximately 1pm, or if you know the person in the picture, please let police know by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, remember to put the incident number (182 of 30 April) in the subject box.

Alternatively, call police on 101 quoting incident 182 of 30 April.