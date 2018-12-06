CCTV released by detectives hunting bag thieves from Peterborough

Transport detectives are hunting for people in connection with a number of thefts of luggage in Peterborough and across the East Coast Main Line this year.

Operation Countryside is a cross border operation created to target offenders and reduce luggage and personal property thefts on the East Coast Mainline between London’s Kings Cross and Edinburgh Waverley. On December 2 officers began a week of action, during which you’ll notice an increased police presence, both uniformed and plain clothes officers, on board trains and at stations across the line to deter and detect crime. Inspector Graham Bridges said: “We know that opportunistic thieves are attracted to train services on the East Coast Mainline and we have launched this Operation to reduce thefts and bring offenders to justice. “Thankfully we police a CCTV rich environment so we are able to quickly identify suspects and bring them before the courts. “As part of this operation we’re releasing a number of CCTV images in connection to recent offences. If you know anyone in these images please let us know by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting Operation Countryside.”

1. Do you recognise these people police want to trace? On 13 April, a woman stole a suitcase from an Edinburgh bound train, leaving the train at Darlington.

2. Do you recognise these people police want to trace? On 24 June, a man stole a girl's phone at Leeds station

3. Do you recognise these people police want to trace? On 18 June, a man and a woman stole a woman's purse from Upper Crust café in Leeds Station.

4. Do you recognise these people police want to trace? On 23 June, a man stole a person's luggage, worth approximately £400, on a train between Newcastle and Morpeth.

