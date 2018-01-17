CCTV released as police seek woman following card fraud

Police believe the woman in this picture can help with enquiries into three crimes of fraud by false representation.

On Saturday December 2 a bank card was used to pay for parking using one of the payment machines at Springfield shopping centre, Spalding.

The owner unfortunately left the bank card in the parking machine which is situated at the garden centre.

The card was subsequently taken by someone and used fraudulently once at the Co-op petrol station and two times at the Baytree Garden Centre.

The woman in the image may have information that can help with the police investigation.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call 101 quoting Niche 531154.