CCTV released after theft worth over £1,000 from Huntingdon shop

CCTV images have been released of a man and woman police want to speak to in connection with the theft of more than £1,000 worth of glasses.

The shoplifting took place at Specsavers, in High Street Huntingdon, on May 23 at 12.05pm.

Do you recognise this woman?

Several pairs of glasses were stolen which were later recovered by staff.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime reference 35/117/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.