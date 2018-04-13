CCTV released after theft from Spalding shop

CCTV has been released of two people police would like to speak to i connection with a theft from a shop in Spalding.

Police are investigating this theft from a shop in Broad Street on March 14. Two sets of perfume were taken from a display and are believed to have been stolen.

Officers are appealing for assistance to identify this man and woman as they may be able to assist police with our inquiries.

If you recognise either of these people, please report it by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference (18000116984) in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101, quoting 18000116984.