Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft from a pharmacy in St Ives.

The incident happened on Thursday June 7 at 10.26am when £182 worth of skincare goods were stolen from Lloyds Pharmacy in Kings Hedges, St Ives.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/3963/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org