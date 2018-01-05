CCTV released after theft and arson

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of theft, arson and criminal damage in Willingham.

Between 5:15pm and 6:20pm on Wednesday Jananury 3, a car was broken into and £200 in cash was stolen before the car was set on fire.

The resulting blaze then spread to the adjacent building, causing damage before being extinguished by the fire service.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101 quoting CF0746401217. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.