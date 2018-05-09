CCTV released after teenager is hospitalised in violent robbery by two men in Whittlesey

CCTV has been released of a man police want to speak to in connection to a robbery in Whittlesey.

At about 5am on April 15 the victim, who is in his late teens, was assaulted and robbed by two men in the area of West End. An Armani watch and a gold necklace were stolen as a result of the incident.

Do you recognise this man?

The victim received serious, but not life threatening, injuries and required hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Tom Adams said: “This was a nasty attack and I’d urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV or who has been offered an Armani watch for sale recently to get in touch.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0196850418 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.