CCTV released after staff and shoppers held at gunpoint by masked men in Cambridgeshire village store

Officers investigating an armed robbery have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.

At about 5pm yesterday (Tuesday January 16) two men with covered faces entered the One Stop convenience store in High Street, Buckden.

Do you recognise these men?

One had a shotgun and demanded customers and staff lay on the floor while they took money from a safe and tills.

They then left through the front door and fled in separate vehicles.

Approximately £8,000 worth of stock, stamps and cash was stolen. Fortunately no one was injured.

Officers are appealing to the public to identify the two men pictured in the CCTV images.

Do you recognise these men?

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0030960118 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.