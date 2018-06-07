CCTV released after serious and traumatic sexual assault on young woman in Huntingdon

Police officers investigating a sexual assault in Huntingdon have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

At about 8am on Thursday (31 May) the victim was walking along Mayfield Road in Huntingdon when she was approached by a man and assaulted.

Do you recognise this man?

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was uninjured as a result of the incident.

PC Gary English said: “This was a traumatic experience for the victim and I’d urge anyone who has information about the incident, or recognises the man in the CCTV images, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/2169/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.