CCTV released after series of thefts from cars in Spalding

CCTV has been released of a man police want to trace in connection with a series of thefts-from-vehicles.

Overnight between 26 and 27 February, between 8pm and 11am, a number of vehicles have been broken into and items stolen. All of the vehicles were parked on Haywain Drive, Spalding.

Do you recognise this man?

Police are appealing for any information; including the identity of the man in the picture.

If you can help, call 101 quoting incident 133 of 27/02 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 133 of 27/02 in the subject line