CCTV released after series of thefts from cars in Spalding

CCTV has been released of a man police want to trace in connection with a series of thefts-from-vehicles.
Overnight between 26 and 27 February, between 8pm and 11am, a number of vehicles have been broken into and items stolen. All of the vehicles were parked on Haywain Drive, Spalding.
Police are appealing for any information; including the identity of the man in the picture.
If you can help, call 101 quoting incident 133 of 27/02 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 133 of 27/02 in the subject line