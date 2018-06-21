CCTV released after phone theft in Stamford

Police would like to speak to the young man in this CCTV image following a theft in Stamford.

A gold rose Iphone 6s was stolen from Tesco, Stamford around 5.30pm on Monday June 11.

The phone was left at a self-service checkout in the store.

Police would like to speak to the man in the image who may be able to help with enquiries and would encourage the young man or anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

If you recognise the young man email link control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 385 of 11 June in the subject box.

Alternatively call police on 101, quoting reference 385 of 11 June.