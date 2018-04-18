CCTV released after person hospitalised after 'incredibly traumatic' dog attack in Peterborough

Police investigating a dog attack in Peterborough have released CCTV images of three people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

At about 5pm on April 6 a man was walking his husky in Thistle Drive, Stanground, when it was attacked by two Staffordshire bull terriers.

Do you recognise this woman?

A member of the public who tried to intervene was bitten on the hand by one of the dogs and required hospital treatment.

The husky, which is called Daisy, was left traumatised by what happened and needed veterinary care to treat injuries to her jaw.

PCSO Stuart Stevenson said: “This incident was incredibly traumatic for both the owner and the dog. I’d appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows the people in the CCTV images to get in touch via our website or by calling 101.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0180640418

Do you recognise this man?