CCTV released after man was murdered in what police believe was 'a targeted attack'

Detectives investigating a murder in Huntingdon have released a CCTV image of the victim hours before his death.

Sam Mechelewski, 20, was captured on CCTV at a branch of Sainsbury’s in St Germain Walk, Huntingdon, shortly before 8pm on Wednesday January 31.

His body was found by a member of the public at about 1pm the following day, Thursday February 1, in a wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw Sam after the sighting of him in Sainsbury’s.

House-to-house enquires have taken place close to where Sam’s body was discovered and extensive searches have taken place in the park.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop said: “A week after the discovery of Sam’s body we are again appealing to anyone with information to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“If you recognise Sam from the CCTV image and saw him on the evening of January 31 please get in touch. You may feel that information you have is insignificant, but it might help us piece together Sam’s movements in the final hours of his life.

“I would like to emphasise again that I believe this was a targeted attack, but one that sadly resulted in the death of a young man.”

In a statement, Sam’s family said: “The killing of our son at 20 years of age, when he had his whole life ahead of him is devastating. Please if you have any information no matter how insignificant you think it may be please contact the Police.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-01022018-0198 or visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/554. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

A man in his 20s from Chatteris who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation. However, he has been charged with unrelated offences of driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, possession of MDMA, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of a taser. He will appear at Cambridge Magistrates Court today.

A man in his 20s from Brampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released with no further action.