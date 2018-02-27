CCTV released after man is left in critical condition following Spalding nightclub attack

Police have released CCTV images of people they wish to trace after a man was left in a critical condition following an attack at a Spalding nightclub.

Police were called to Westlode Street, outside Loaded Nightclub, at around 00:50am on Sunday February 25.

Do you recognise these people?

A 20-year-old male was unconscious following an assault which is believed to have taken place in the queue outside the venue.

The male was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police have today released CCTV images of people who they believe may be able to assist with enquiries. Pictured in the first image is a group of three women and three men who officers would like to speak with in connection with the incident.

The additional images show the same people, but some of which show the individuals more clearly.

Do you recognise these people?

The victim remains in hospital in a serious condition.

If you recognise the people in the images, or this is you, please contact Spalding CID by calling 101. You can also report completely anonymously via Crimestoppers - either online or by calling 0800 555 111.