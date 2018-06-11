CCTV released after man holds Cambridgeshire shop staff at knifepoint

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Over.

At about 5.30pm on Saturday (June 9) a man holding a knife walked into the shop in the High Street and demanded money from the till.

Do you recognise the man in this CCTV?

He slashed the clothing of a member of staff and made off on foot with some cigarettes.

Detective Constable Neil Patrick said: “Thankfully no one was injured during this incident but the staff were left understandably shaken by what happened.

“I would like to hear from anyone who recognises this person. Please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 343 of June 9 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.