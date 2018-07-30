CCTV released after high value agricultural theft in Cambridgeshire Fens

Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary where more than £2,500 worth of agricultural equipment was stolen.

At about 1.40pm on Friday (July ) a quad bike, two chainsaws and a bush-cutter were stolen after a barn was broken into in Dykemoor Drove, Doddington.

Do you recognise this man?

Officers are keen to identify the men in the CCTV images and urge anyone who may know who they are to pass on information by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quote 35/18061/18, or you can call 101.