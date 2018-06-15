CCTV released after commercial burglary in March

CCTV has been released of three men police want to speak to in connection with a burglary.

The incident happened around 3am this morning, Friday June 15, when Optima Properties in March was broken into and cash and confectionery was stolen.

Do you recognise these men?

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV images.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/6161/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestopers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

