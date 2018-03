CCTV has been rleased of a man who could help police with enquiries into a break-in at a sports and social club in Peterborough.

Police were called at 6.45am this morning (Monday, March 5) with reports of a burglary at Peterborough Sports and Leisure in Lincoln Road.

A window had been forced overnight and a door had been broken to get out.

A police spokeswoman said: "It is unclear at this stage whether anything was stolen."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting CF0119920318.