CCTV released after bank cards stolen from Peterborough woman in her 90s

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Peterborough.

On Sunday January 6, the victim, who is in her 90s, had her handbag stolen from her home.

Do you recognise this man?

Her bank card was taken and subsequently used in several locations, including the Triangle Supermarket in Lincoln Road, New England, at around 11pm the same day.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any information regarding the incident should call 101 and ask to speak to Detective Constable Sarah Phillips.