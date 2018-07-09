CCTV released after armed robbery in Stamford

CCTV has been released of a man police want to trace in connection with an armed robbery in Stamford.

Police are appealing for help in identifying this man in connection with an investigation into a robbery at the BetFred betting office, on High Street, Stamford.

Do you recognise this man?

At around 9:30pm on Saturday April 7, a man entered the betting shop armed with a hammer. He approached the till but was pushed away by the cashier. Eventually the man took out a hammer which was hidden in his clothing and climbed over the counter, he gained access to the till and removed a sum of money.

The Investigating Officer, DC Daniel Hunt, CID Grantham, said: “We are asking anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV, or knows anything about this incident, to come forward.

"The offender went to great lengths to receive what was in the end a small sum of money. We are asking for your help to make sure the offender in this case is put before the courts.”

If you know who the man is contact police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 412 of 7 April in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101, quoting 1800 01 56 661.