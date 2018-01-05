CCTV of two people released after teenage boy is stabbed in Peterborough

Have your say

Police investigating the stabbing of a teenage boy in Peterborough have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to.

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed at the recreation ground in Fulbridge Road at about 3.30pm on Thursday December 28.

Do you recognsie these people?

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and appeared before Cambridge Magistrates' Court yesterday, Thursday January 4 where he was remanded to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on February 1.

Anyone with information should contact Peterborough CID on 101 or report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

