CCTV footage released after unprovoked attack outside Peterborough bar left one man in surgery and two others injured

CCTV footage has been released of three men police want to speak to in connection with a brutal assault in Peterborough.

The incident took place outside O'Neills in Broadway, Peterborough in the early hours of Saturday, July 14, but police have today, Tuesday November 13, released the CCTV.



Do you recognise these men?

At around 3am two men and a woman were assaulted and all three were punched in the face.



One of the men was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries which required surgery. The other two victims received minor injuries.



DS Philip Booty said: “This was a nasty and unprovoked attack.



“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may know the three men in the pictures or footage, to get in touch.”



Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 35/14511/18 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/