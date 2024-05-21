CCTV appeal launched after thieves target elderly man at Bourne cash machine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police issue CCTV images of men they want to trace following incident

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man aged in his 80s was targeted by two men after he withdrew money from a cash machine.

Lincolnshire Police said the man, who was approached in The Burghley Centre, Bourne, at around 1.05pm on 13 May, was on a mobility scooter when he was offered assistance by the men, who may also have been near the bank at the time the cash was withdrawn.

They left and the man discovered his wallet was missing. The men were described as wearing white baseball caps.

Police have released these images of men they want to speak to

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We believe the men pictured can help us with our enquiries.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry about who is responsible for this theft and would encourage anyone with information to come forward.