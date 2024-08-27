CCTV appeal launched after men robbed in Ortons after watching England v Netherlands Euro 2024 semi final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CCTV images released of three men following robber on July 10

Detectives have released images of some men they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Peterborough.

The victims, two men in their 30s, left a sports bar the Orton Gate Shopping Centre at about 10.30pm on 10 July after watching the Euro 2024 semi final involving England and the Netherlands.

Cambridgeshire Police said that as the two men walked past a medical centre in Orton Centre, Bushfield Peterborough, they were approached by a group of men who attacked them before stealing their phones.

Do you recognise these men?

Police said that one of the victims was left with a swollen jaw while the other victim suffered cuts and bruises to his face.

Anyone with information, or anyone who recognises the man in the images, is asked to contact police online quoting reference 35/50087/24. Those without internet access should call 101.