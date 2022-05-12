Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to following an assault in outside a bar in Peterborough city centre.

An 18-year-old man was talking to a woman outside Red Room, in Broadway at about 4am on Tuesday, April 3 when a group of men approached and punched him to the face, knocking him to the ground, before further assaulting him.

Cambridgeshire police said the victim suffered severe bruising and swelling to his face.

Do you recognise this man police want to trace following an assault in Peterborough city centre?

Two men aged 19, two women aged 19, and one man aged 18 have been arrested and released under investigation.

Anyone with information about the assault, or who thinks they recognise the men in the CCTV images, should report online either at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via webchat and quote 35/23080/22. Anyone without internet access should call 101.