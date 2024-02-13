News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

CCTV appeal launched after 84-year-old woman targeted in Peterborough distraction burglary

First offence happened in October – with others taking place in January
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Feb 2024, 15:40 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 15:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a distraction burglary and attempted distraction burglaries in Peterborough.

The first victim, an 84-year-old woman, was followed home from a laundrette in Werrington at about 2pm on 19 October last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man offered to walk home with her and stayed at the property for a number of hours before a relative arrived and asked him to leave.

Most Popular
Police have released these images of a man they want to tracePolice have released these images of a man they want to trace
Police have released these images of a man they want to trace

The following day, another relative noticed money was missing from a handbag

On Saturday, 27 January, the victim’s family noticed a man loitering at the property and told him to leave.

On Wednesday, 31 January, a man followed a 67-year-old man from a bus stop to his home in Gatenby and let himself inside.

The man left once the police were called and nothing was taken.

Anyone with information should report it through the force website using reference 35/6162/24.

Related topics:PeterboroughCCTVWerrington