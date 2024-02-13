CCTV appeal launched after 84-year-old woman targeted in Peterborough distraction burglary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a distraction burglary and attempted distraction burglaries in Peterborough.
The first victim, an 84-year-old woman, was followed home from a laundrette in Werrington at about 2pm on 19 October last year.
A man offered to walk home with her and stayed at the property for a number of hours before a relative arrived and asked him to leave.
The following day, another relative noticed money was missing from a handbag
On Saturday, 27 January, the victim’s family noticed a man loitering at the property and told him to leave.
On Wednesday, 31 January, a man followed a 67-year-old man from a bus stop to his home in Gatenby and let himself inside.
The man left once the police were called and nothing was taken.
Anyone with information should report it through the force website using reference 35/6162/24.