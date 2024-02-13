Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a distraction burglary and attempted distraction burglaries in Peterborough.

The first victim, an 84-year-old woman, was followed home from a laundrette in Werrington at about 2pm on 19 October last year.

A man offered to walk home with her and stayed at the property for a number of hours before a relative arrived and asked him to leave.

Police have released these images of a man they want to trace

The following day, another relative noticed money was missing from a handbag

On Saturday, 27 January, the victim’s family noticed a man loitering at the property and told him to leave.

On Wednesday, 31 January, a man followed a 67-year-old man from a bus stop to his home in Gatenby and let himself inside.

The man left once the police were called and nothing was taken.