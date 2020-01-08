CCTV appeal after woman refused alcohol at Tesco threw wine bottle at staff member

Police have released CCTV of a woman they wish to speak about an attempted assault and criminal damage in Oundle.

The incident happened between 9.45pm and 10pm on Wednesday, November 27, at the Tesco Express in Market Place when a woman was refused the sale of alcohol by a member of staff.

The woman police wish to speak to

The woman became verbally aggressive and left the store before returning to attempt to buy the alcohol once again. When she was refused for a second time, the woman picked up a bottle of wine and threw it at a member of staff, Northamptonshire Police said.

The bottle narrowly missed the member of staff’s face but injured her arm before smashing on the floor behind the till. It is believed the offender was in the town for a wedding and may have links to the London area.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000639844.