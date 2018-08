Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in March.

At about 1pm on Sunday, August 5 a telescope worth £100 was stolen from a conservatory in Upwell Road.

CCTV of the man police wish to speak to

Officers are keen to identify the man in the CCTV images and urge anyone who may know who he is to pass on information by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quoting 35/21202/18, or you can call 101.

CCTV of the man police wish to speak to