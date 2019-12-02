CCTV appeal after residents in Peterborough lose hundreds of pounds from credit card frauds

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with three credit card frauds in Peterborough.

At about 9.30am on Saturday, November 16, a woman in her 70s went to use a card payment machine in the Ferry Meadows car park. The machine did not return her card and the victim later discovered £700 had been taken from her account.

The man police wish to speak to

In a similar incident at about 11.30am a man in his 70s tried to use a card payment machine at the Car Haven Car Park in Bishop’s Road. The machine failed to return his card and £530 was stolen.

Half an hour later a woman in her 50s tried to use a card payment machine at a car park in Mayor’s Walk. The machine failed to return her card and £900 was stolen.

On all three occasions the victims were approached by a man prior to using the machines and told it was not accepting cash and that they needed to use a card.

PC April Cooper said: “Officers visited the payment machines, but no skimming devices were found. However, these may have been removed after the money had been taken.

“We would urge people not to use a cash machine or car park payment facility if it looks as though it has been tampered with or a device added where the card is inserted. We would also ask people to be cautious of anyone who approaches them when using a machine.

“Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in this CCTV, or have information about the incidents.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or who notices suspicious activity near payment machines should call police on 101 quoting 35/82150/19 / 35/82047/19 / 35/82009/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.