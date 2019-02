Police have released an image of two men they want to trace following a burglary in Oundle.

The incident happened at the Nene Valley Business Park on Monday, January 21, at about 8.10pm, when two offenders gained entry into the property by jamming a side door open.

The people in the image or anyone who recognises them should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.