CCTV appeal after purse stolen at Peterborough supermarket

Police have released CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of a purse at a Peterborough supermarket.

The 68-year-old victim was shopping in Morrisons supermarket in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, at about 10.30am on Tuesday (20 August) when her purse was taken from within a shopping bag in her trolley.

Anyone with information is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/59440/19 or call 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.