CCTV appeal after purse stolen at Peterborough supermarket

Do you recognise these women?

Police have released CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of a purse at a Peterborough supermarket.

The 68-year-old victim was shopping in Morrisons supermarket in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, at about 10.30am on Tuesday (20 August) when her purse was taken from within a shopping bag in her trolley.

Anyone with information is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/59440/19 or call 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.