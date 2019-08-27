CCTV appeal after Peterborough staff members racially abused and spat at

Police have released an image of a woman they wish to speak to in connection with a racially aggravated assault in Peterborough.

At around 1.10pm on Wednesday, August 7, a woman entered a commercial premises in Paynels, Orton Goldhay.

The woman police wish to speak to

She shouted racially abusive language at staff members before grabbing one and spitting at another.

PC Beckie Hallam said: “We take these types of incidents very seriously and would urge anyone who recognises the woman in the picture to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/56194/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.