CCTV appeal after Peterborough stabbing

Police in Peterborough have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with a stabbing.

Officers and paramedics were called at about 2.30pm on Tuesday (16 July) to reports of violence outside the Premier shop, in Tyesdale, Bretton.

Cambridgeshire police issued the CCTV images today

They found the victim, a man in his 50s, with two stab wounds to his back. He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and discharged later that day.

DC Mat Belfitt said: “I am urging anybody who recognises either of the people pictured to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“The victim suffered relatively minor injuries but was left understandably shaken.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 35/50565/19, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

