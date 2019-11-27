CCTV appeal after Peterborough city centre robbery

Officers investigating a robbery in Peterborough have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

At about 3pm on Wednesday, 30 October, the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was securing his bike to a railing in Cathedral Square.

The boy was assaulted and his black and grey mountain bike, worth approximately £290, was stolen.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, approximately 6”3’ tall and of a slim build.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/78001/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.