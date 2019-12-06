CCTV appeal after Peterborough assaulted with baseball bat

Detectives investigating an assault in Peterborough have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A man was injured after being hit multiple times with a baseball bat in Norburn, Bretton, at about 3pm on 29 November.

Do you know this man?

PC Igor Simonov said: “This was a serious assault and we need to speak to the man in the CCTV footage in connection with this incident. We would urge anyone who recognises the man or who has information about the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting crime reference number 35/85490/19.