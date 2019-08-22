CCTV appeal after man pointed gun at motorist in Spalding

Police are appealing for information after receiving reports a man pointed a gun at a motorist in Spalding.

Lincolnshire are investigating a report that one of two men pointed a hand gun at a motorist as they drove along Hereward Road, Spalding on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened between 7.40 and 7.45pm.

Officers and a police helicopter searched the local area for the two men who are believed to be involved. The men were also seen on Winsover Road walking towards Spalding town centre. No-one was injured.

One man, aged 23 years, has been arrested and released under investigation.

Police are appealing for information on the identity of the second man, who is described as white, in his 30’s, wearing a black baseball cap and has tattoos on his arm. He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and trainers.

Lincolnshire police said they believe the man in the CCTV image can help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information can email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference Incident 445 of 20 August in the subject box, call 101, quoting reference Incident 445 of 20 August, or through independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.