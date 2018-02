Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Peterborough.

On Tuesday (13 February) three handbags were taken from behind the counter of a gym in Brook Street.

The bags contained an iPad, headphones, clothes, cash and debit and credit cards worth more than £900.

Anyone with information is asked to call PCSO Umar Shabir on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting CF0084380218.