CCTV appeal after boy hurt in Peterborough hit and run

Police have released an image of a car they are hoping to trace after a boy was hurt in a hit and run in Peterborough.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being involved in the collision with the car in Mayor’s Walk, Peterborough, at about 4pm on Tuesday, March 5. The car failed to stop at the scene and police are trying to trace it.

Do you recognise this car? CCTV picture: Cambridgeshire police

Officers believe the car is a dark blue or grey VW Sharan.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident or the vehicle involved, should call Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting incident 302 of 5 March.

More: Boy taken to hospital after hit and run