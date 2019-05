Police have issued CCTV images of two men they want to trace after bike thefts in Peterborough.

A Giant Fathom matt black and blue electric bike worth £2,000 was stolen from outside Rutland Cycling, in Ham Lane, Peterborough, at about 3pm on Monday, May 6.

Do you recognise these men?

A bicycle was also stolen from nearby Ferry Meadows on April 23 between 3pm and 4pm.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 35/31352/19.